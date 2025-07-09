Full list of celebrities at Yuvraj Singh’s YWC Gala dinner before ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test ft. Virat Kohli, Sara Tendulkar

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh hosted YouWeCan's (YWC) Gala dinner in London before the third Test between England and India starting on Thursday, July 10, at Lord's.

YouWeCan is a cancer foundation, established by Yuvraj Singh, a cancer survivor himself. The Gala dinner serves as a fundraising event to create further impact and is held annually.

This time around, the YWC Gala dinner was attended by the Indian Test team as they are also in London for the third match of the ongoing five-Test series. The event was attended by other big names from the cricket fraternity, among others.

Among the cricketers present at the YWC Gala dinner were former stars Kevin Pietersen, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Chris Gayle, Ravi Shastri, Owais Shah, Darren Gough, and Ashish Nehra.

Star India batter Virat Kohli, who now plays only ODIs, was also present. Further, Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali and daughter Sara were also spotted along with the legendary cricketer.

Among other notable celebrities at Yuvraj Singh's YWC Gala dinner were cricket presenter Gaurav Kapoor, singer Kanika Kapur, FAB Entertainment CEO Fauzia Anjum Vohra, Welsh actress Banita Sandhu, musician H Dhami, sports presenter Neha Navekar, and record producer and musician Pahuldip Singh Sandhu (known by his stage name Steel Banglez).

Notably, Yuvraj Singh's wife and Indian actress Hazel Keech was also present alongside him at the event.

Yuvraj Singh played the 2011 ODI World Cup while battling cancer

Yuvraj Singh will always be remembered for his heroics on the field, particularly at the 2011 World Cup, which India won. He played the tournament battling cancer. While he was unaware, he experienced symptoms like anxiety, extreme cough, and vomiting, to name a few.

Despite the physical distress, he continued in the tournament and starred with both bat and ball. He was adjudged Player of the Tournament for scoring 362 runs at an average of 90.50 with a hundred and four half-centuries, and picking up 15 wickets at an average of 25.13 with a five-wicket haul. It was only after the World Cup that he was diagnosed and treated.

