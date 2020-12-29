Virat Kohli congratulates India on winning Boxing Day Test, singles out Ajinkya Rahane for praise

Virat Kohli was quick to congratulate the Indian cricket team after their thumping 8-wicket win against Australia. The skipper, who is in India for his child's birth, expressed his excitement about the team’s victory while applauding Ajinkya Rahane for his leadership.

Taking to Twitter after India won the Boxing Day Test, Virat Kohli’s excitement was there for everyone to see. The win means that India have levelled the series 1-1 in Virat Kohli’s absence.

What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here 💪🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 29, 2020

In a match that saw several players step up and rise to the occasion, Virat Kohli tweeted that the win was an amazing effort by the whole team. Notably, the Indian cricket team had come into the game on the back of a morale-sapping loss at Adelaide and showed great character to beat Australia at MCG in under 4 days.

It was Ajinkya Rahane who led from the front in Virat Kohli’s absence. There were doubts about Rahane’s ability as captain after Virat Kohli left for India, but the middle-order batsman put them all to rest with a Man-of-the-Match performance.

From field placements to bowling changes to some superb batting, Ajinkya Rahane had one of his best games for India. Referring to the stand-in skipper, Virat Kohli admitted that he couldn’t be happier for Ajinkya Rahane. He also expressed confidence that the team’s results will only get better in the coming weeks.

Virat Kohli bagged 2 ICC honours recently

India won the Boxing Day Test by 8 wickets.

Since leaving Australia after the 1st Test, Virat Kohli has been regularly giving his take on India’s performances on social media. The win caps off a special few days for the cricketer after winning big at the recently concluded ICC awards.

Virat Kohli was the only cricketer named in all three ICC Men’s Teams of the Decade. Additionally, Kohli was also adjudged the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade for his outstanding performances over the period.

Advertisement

🏅 ICC @CricketWorldCup win in 2011

🏆 ICC Champions Trophy win in 2013

🎖️ Test series win in Australia in 2018



Virat Kohli, the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade, talks about the last 10 glorious years of his career 🙌#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/P9FSDgCkWJ — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Acknowledging the awards, Virat Kohli recently shared a message of gratitude after the results were announced. The cricketer also shared one of his old tweets to mark the occasion, where he wrote about scoring lots of runs for India during his playing career.