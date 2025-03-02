Virat Kohli in disbelief as Glenn Phillips pulls off a screamer to dismiss him for 11 in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Virat Kohli failed to deliver with the bat in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, March 2. The right-handed batter perished for just 11 runs off 14 balls, thanks to a stunning catch from Glenn Phillips at point. With the wicket, the Men in Blue were reduced to 30/3.

The dismissal came in the seventh over of India’s innings. Matt Henry bowled a short delivery wide of off-stump and Kohli went for a cut shot but Phillips leaped in the air and caught the ball with his right-hand to complete a stunner. Kohli looked in complete disbelief as he walked off the ground.

This wasn’t the first time Phillips took screamer of a catch in the 2025 Champions Trophy, the Kiwi all-rounder dismissed Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan with another screamer in the opening game.

Watch the video below:

Virat Kohli had previously smashed an unbeaten 100 off 111 in his last outing against Pakistan. The 36-year-old would be gutted after failing to carry the momentum ahead of the semi-finals.

Virat Kohli follows Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as India lose top 3 early against New Zealand in 2025 Champions Trophy clash

A clinical bowling display helped New Zealand dominate India early in the 2025 Champions Trophy match on Sunday. Besides Virat Kohli, India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill perished for 15 (17) and 2 (7), respectively.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 35/3 after nine overs.

The two teams have already qualified for the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-finals. India beat Bangladesh and Pakistan by identical six-wicket margins in their first two games. Meanwhile, the Kiwis beat Pakistan and Bangladesh by 60 runs and five wickets, respectively.

The winner of this game will finish at the top of the Group A points table. According to their position, the two teams will face South Africa and Australia from Group B in the semi-final clashes, scheduled on March 4 and 5. The final of the tournament will then be played on Sunday, March 9.

Follow the IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

