Virat Kohli entertains Cuttack crowd with hilarious dance in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli showed off his dance moves on the field during the second ODI against England on Sunday (February 9) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. It is not the first instance of Kohli dancing on the field, as he has done it a few times over the past few years to entertain fans and engage them at the stadiums.

India currently have a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, after a victory in the first ODI in Nagpur last Thursday (February 6). Virat Kohli was on the bench for that clash due to a fitness issue. He attained fitness over the past few days and made a comeback into the playing XI for Sunday's contest. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his ODI debut in Nagpur, made way for the 36-year-old batter in the team.

Trending

While fielding in the first innings of the match, Kohli tried to keep the fans' spirit up with his actions, which also involved doing a hilarious dance. You can get a glimpse of it in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"He is very rarely unfit" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli missing Nagpur ODI vs England 2025

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently pointed out that Virat Kohli rarely missed a match over the years due to injury concerns while speaking highly of his fitness standards. In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Virat Kohli not playing in the last match hurt you a little as he never misses matches because of fitness. He is very rarely unfit. He had a neck issue in January, and that's why he didn't play the Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra. After that, something happened in his knee when he was about to play here."

He added:

"We came to know later who played in his place. We all felt Yashasvi had been played in his place and made to open for one match. However, Shreyas Iyer revealed that he was watching a movie and got a phone call to get ready as Kohli wouldn't play. He was ready and hit a lot."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news