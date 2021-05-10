Virat Kohli administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Virat Kohli became the latest Indian cricketer to be vaccinated, with the Indian skipper being administered a dose on Monday. Virat Kohli has followed in the footsteps of Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 32-year-old revealed the news on Instagram, posting a picture in the Stories section on Monday afternoon.

Virat Kohli took his vacine of COVID-19.

Stay Safe and healthy King.👑 pic.twitter.com/fRYRhyNXdt — Diwakar Kumar (@diwakarkumar47) May 10, 2021

Wearing a white T-shirt, Virat Kohli was seen getting vaccinated in a Mumbai facility on Monday. While sharing the picture, Kohli urged others to stay safe and get vaccinated as soon as they could.

The star batsman is the latest Indian cricketer to get the jab after the government opened up vaccinations for anyone aged over 18 from May 1. With IPL 2021 indefinitely postponed and players back home, many cricketers have taken the initiative to get vaccinated in the meantime.

Shikhar Dhawan was one of the first active Indian cricketers to get vaccinated, with the southpaw taking his shot on May 6. Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane did the same on May 8, sharing the news on social media.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma was vaccinated on May 10 as well, with the pacer sharing a picture on Twitter confirming the news.

#VaccinationDone✅



Thankful for this and grateful for all the essential workers. Happy to see the smooth running of the facility & management.



Let’s all get vaccinated at the earliest. #GetVaccinated #CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/3wRHeBwvTP — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) May 10, 2021

Virat Kohli and others will get the second dose in England

With a minimum of a 28-day gap required between the two shots, Virat Kohli and co. are likely to receive their next shot in the UK.

A senior BCCI official recently confirmed the development to ANI, disclosing how the BCCI is in talks with the UK government regarding vaccinations for its players.

“The Indian government has opened vaccination for every person above 18 so the players can take their first dose. But the second dose is the question here and while the BCCI is looking at working closely with the England and Wales Cricket Board to ensure players can get a second dose in the UK. If that is not approved by the UK government, we will have the vaccine taken from India for the second dose. Let’s see how that works out in the coming days,” the official stated.

Virat Kohli and his team will enter an eight-day bio-bubble in India from May 25, before being part of a 10-day quarantine after arriving in the UK on June 2.