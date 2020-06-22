'Virat Kohli is getting better and better which is the scary thing,' says Steve Smith

Steve Smith has said that Virat Kohli has done terrific things for India and is a true ambassador of the game.

VVS Laxman believes that Virat Kohli will have a lot of pressure on him during India's tour Down Under.

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are two of the modern batting greats

Australian batting great Steve Smith has said that Virat Kohli is only improving with time, and that this is sending shivers down oppositions' spines. He also added that the upcoming India-Australia Test series has the potential to be one of the greatest series of all time.

Steve Smith and VVS Laxman put forth their thoughts on the evolution of Virat Kohli as a batsman and the forthcoming India vs Australia Test series in the latest edition of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

On being asked about the changes he has noticed in Virat Kohli from an external point of view, Steve Smith highlighted the physical transformation that the Indian captain has undergone over the years.

"His body shape has definitely changed. It's been a conscious effort from him to be one of the fittest and strongest athletes in the world."

Steve Smith further talked about how his relationship with Virat Kohli has developed over the years. He recalled their first meeting at an academy in Brisbane way back in 2007.

"I have known Virat for a long time. I think in 2007 he went to the academy in Brisbane and I was not part of the intake then but I was up there doing a bit of bowling. We had some nice chats off the field. We had a couple of run-ins in the early days on the field. Those things happen when you are playing for your team, your emotions can sometimes get out of your control."

Steve Smith also added that the frightening thing is that Virat Kohli is only improving as a player and lauded his contribution to Indian cricket.

"He is a terrific guy. I have had a few conversations with him throughout this period just seeing how things are going. He has done terrific things with India as an ambassador for the game. He is getting better and better which is the scary thing."

Wondering which part of @imVkohli's game has @stevesmith49 worried? 🤨



Tune in to #CricketConnected tonight, and the answer shall be revealed! pic.twitter.com/J7A9g0EGBj — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 21, 2020

Advertisement

Steve Smith and VVS Laxman on the upcoming India-Australia series

The battle between Steve Smith and Virat Kohli would be the focal point of the India-Australia series

VVS Laxman and Steve Smith also shared their views regarding the forthcoming India vs Australia Test series later in the year.

Laxman mentioned that it going to be an epic series. He reminded everyone that it would not only be a battle between the batsmen but also two world-class bowling attacks.

"Its definitely going to be an entertaining and exciting series. And its not only about the batting, we focus too much on the batting but both the sides have amazing talent in their bowling department. Both the sides have got world class fast bowlers, so its going to be really exciting."

Steve Smith predicted that the match-up has the potential to be one of the greatest series of all time. He cited the excellent pace bowling attack that India possesses, with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

"It has got the potential to be one of the all-time great series. You can see guys like Jasprit Bumrah who has come up by leaps and bounds, he is an incredible bowler. I think Mohammed Shami has just got better and better. Ishant Sharma, just the experience he has and plenty of other Indian bowlers who can probably just as well get over here."

Steve Smith also highlighted the presence of established spinners on both sides to complement the pacers and added that he couldn't wait for the series to get started.

"To go with some quality spinners in both line-ups. So it's got the makings to be one of the all-time great series. I really can't wait for it. I think it will be great."

Laxman believes that the pressure would be much more on Virat Kohli this time around, with Steve Smith having the support of David Warner and the in-form Marnus Labuschagne.

"I feel there would be more pressure on Virat Kohli. Steve Smith will not have that much pressure because David Warner is also back and Marnus Labuschagne is also in terrific form and he will be playing in home conditions."

The former Indian middle-order batsman added that it will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli recovers from the below-par performances in the India-New Zealand series, especially with the uncertainty in the Indian batting line-up.

"But there will be pressure on Virat, on how he forgets the poor New Zealand series. How he and the other Indian batsmen perform, because we still don't know who will be playing the openers' role. Will it be Mayank and Rohit Sharma? But there will be lot of responsibility on both of them and we know that Virat Kohli loves taking responsibility."

Will be a bigger challenge for Virat Kohli's India to beat Australia in 2020 Test series: Sourav Gangulyhttps://t.co/87wSFPxzl6 pic.twitter.com/2U6HhK4ryJ — India TV (@indiatvnews) December 28, 2019