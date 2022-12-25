Virat Kohli gifts a signed jersey to Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz after winning the Test series

After the culmination of a thrilling second Test against Bangladesh, talismanic Indian batter Virat Kohli gifted his signed jersey to Bangladesh's spin-bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Mehidy Hasan bowled wonderfully in the fourth innings of the second Test as he picked up a five-wicket haul to give Bangladesh a rare shot at Test glory against India. However, Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (29*) displayed nerves of steel in a pressure situation during the morning session on Sunday, December 25, to help India emerge victorious in a closely-fought match in Dhaka.

After the contest, Kohli appreciated Mehidy Hasan for his performances across the tour by gifting him a signed jersey. The Bangaldrsh cricketer gave fans a glimpse of the incident by sharing a post on his Facebook account. He captioned it:

Special souvenir from one of the greatest cricketer Virat Kohli.

"We always know we have a chance in Mirpur"- Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan after a narrow defeat in the second Test against India

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan opened up that the hosts went in with a positive frame of mind in the second Test against India in Mirpur as they had a great record at the venue.

He acknowledged that both teams played good cricket and entertained the fans. The ace all-rounder also lauded Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin for handling the pressure well.

Shakib reflected on the second Test during the post-match presentation and said:

"We always know we have a chance in Mirpur. We've been playing really well at this venue. Very good Test cricket, that's what the crowd loves. Credit should go to Shreyas and Ashwin, they absorbed the pressure. We couldn't bowl in partnerships at that point of time."

He added:

"We needed maybe one more wicket and they had two other tail-enders. Lots of ifs and buts but I'm happy with the way we fought. The attitude of the boys has been impressive. We hope to improve and hopefully next year will give us better results."

Team India won the series by a 2-0 margin and kept their World Test Championship (WTC) final hopes alive.

