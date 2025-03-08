Virat Kohli gives autographs to fans ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli obliged his ardent fans in Dubai by giving autographs and interacting with them. Kohli is currently with the Indian squad in Dubai, preparing for the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the clash on Sunday (March 9). Kohli has played a vital role in India's unbeaten journey in the Champions Trophy, scoring 217 runs across four games at an average of 72.33, including a century and a half-century.

An X user shared a video on the social media platform, giving a glimpse of Virat Kohli at the ICC Academy in Dubai. In it, Kohli could be seen giving autographs to fans during a practice session.

You can watch the video below:

"He is the best finisher in the world ever seen"- Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently heaped praise on Virat Kohli and labeled him the best finisher after his match-winning knock against Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said (5:15 onwards):

"Isn't he the best finisher on the planet? Virat bats at No. 3 and the finishing job is for Nos. 5 to 7. He didn't go after finishing this time, but he is the chase master. He has scored more than 8000 runs while chasing. He has crossed the 8000-run mark. He is the first person to score more than 1000 runs in ICC knockout history."

He continued:

"When the matter is big, our guy is standing. Kohli's bat roars when there is a mountain of runs to chase and he showed that by doing it once again... Get an AI done, but if someone can break down a run chase better than that, that's our Virat Kohli. He is the best finisher in the world ever seen."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

