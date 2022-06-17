Virat Kohli gives fans glimpse of his first training session in London ahead of India vs England 2022 series

Virat Kohli has landed in London alongside several players from India's squad for the impending one-off Test against England in July. The visitors have already begun training as they gear up for the highly anticipated tour.

Kohli took to social media earlier today (June 17) to share a few pictures from his first training session in England. The 33-year-old was captured sweating it out in the gym and could also be seen doing running exercises during the group training session.

Virat Kohli captioned the post:

"Vamos 🏃‍♂️💪."

It is worth mentioning that the right-hander was on a cricketing break following the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). He is set to return to action in the England tour and will be aiming to silence his critics by roaring back to form.

The Men in Blue lead the five-match Test series by 2-1. India and England battled it out in the first four fixtures last year. The fifth Test was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp.

The match is now scheduled to be played from July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The two cricketing giants will then battle it out in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Kohli has two half-centuries to his name in the series. The champion batter mustered 218 runs from the first four Tests at an average of 31.14. While he was the skipper at the time, he will now be playing under Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the fifth Test.

India's squad for fifth Test against England

Squad for England Test: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far