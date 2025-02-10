Virat Kohli hilariously imitates Suryakumar Yadav during IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Virat Kohli is a fun-loving player and keeps his fans and teammates entertained whether it's with the bat or his antics in the field. The 36-year-old ensures the spectators stay engaged with his dance moves, mimicry and so on.

In a latest video doing the rounds on X, the senior player was seen imitating India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav during the second ODI between India and England in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.

The former India skipper was seen standing up in the dugout while chewing gum like Yadav, leaving teammates Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh in splits. Yadav is often seen warming up similarly before coming out to bat.

The funny incident seemingly came during a floodlight error after a genrator malfunctioned, delaying around half-an-hour of the contest during the Men in Blue's run chase after the first six overs.

Watch the clip below:

Suryakumar Yadav recently led India to a 4-1 series win against England. This was his fourth consecutive series win as a skipper after beating Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa. The 34-year-old, however, has been under fire with the bat, managing just 54 runs in his last two series (eight innings).

Virat Kohli fails to deliver on his ODI return against England

Virat Kohli failed to deliver with the bat on his return to ODIs after missing the series opener due to a swollen knee. The right-handed batter departed for just five runs off eight deliveries, caught behind by wicketkeeper Phil Salt off Adil Rashid, against England in the second ODI.

The lull continued after his string of low scores in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia following his century in November last year. Kohli also perished for just six runs off 15 balls in his Ranji Trophy comeback game after 12 years. The Delhi batter was cleaned up by Railways bowler Himanshu Sangwan.

Like India captain Rohit Sharma, Kohli will be keen to deliver in the third ODI against England, scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. The three-time ICC trophy winner is vital for India’s chances in the Champions Trophy 2025, which starts on February 19.

Rohit smashed 119 runs off 90 balls, comprising seven maximums and 12 boundaries, to guide the Men in Blue to a four-wicket win while chasing 305 in the second ODI. With the win, the hosts took a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

