Asia Cup 2022: [WATCH] Virat Kohli shows trailer ahead of Indo-Pak clash, hits monstrous six against Ravindra Jadeja in nets 

Senior Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is all set for a comeback following a five-week-long hiatus after being rested for the West Indies and Zimbabwe white-ball tours. He will be looking to come up with all guns blazing against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

Ahead of the high-octane Indo-Pak clash, Kohli is doing his best to get back into the rhythm during practice sessions at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

In a viral video, the former India skipper slammed a gigantic six against Ravindra Jadeja into the nets on Wednesday (August 28) ahead of his 100th T20I.

“I know where my game stands”- Virat Kohli

Labeled as a run machine, Kohli is trying to better understand his game ahead of the high-voltage clash in the Asia Cup. Here's what Virat said on the Star Sports show Game Plan:

"What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here."

He added:

"So, that for me, is an easier thing to process because I know that I'm batting well and at times, when I start feeling that rhythm back, then I know that I'm batting well."

The RCB batter feels he possesses the ability to counter different situations, conditions and bowling.

"I know where my game stands and you cannot run this far in your international career without having the ability to counter situations and counter conditions and counter different kinds of bowling."

He further noted:

"So, this for me, is an easier phase to process, but I don't want to put this phase behind me. I want to learn from it and I want to understand what are the core values that I have, as a sportsperson and as a human being.”

Kohli will be looking to forget his below-par performances against England during his last assignment for the Men in Blue.

The right-handed batter loves playing against Pakistan. He has amassed 311 runs in seven matches at an average of 77.75.

He will look to make the most of his innings against Babar Azam and Co. to help India avenge the 10-wicket loss against Pakistan that they suffered during his captaincy in the last edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

