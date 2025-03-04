Virat Kohli holes out to long-on off Adam Zampa's bowling for 84 in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

Team India ace batter Virat Kohli perished during a crucial juncture of the run chase in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia. The match took place at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. He could not finish off the contest, and had to walk back after scoring a well-made 98-ball 84 in the knockout clash.

Kohli was completely in command, dominating in the middle overs with his effortless strike rotation. Team India had the required rate under control as well, with KL Rahul changing gears at the other end. With 48 runs needed off the last eight overs, and Rahul slamming a six in the second ball of Zampa's over, the pressure had eased even further.

However, Kohli, in a rush of blood, tried to take on the leg spinner after being back on strike. The right-handed batter could not get his placement or elevation right. He found Ben Dwarshuis at long on, who had to come in a couple of yards to claim the ball inches from the ground.

Kohli was expected to hold his end and take India home being the settled batter and the designated anchor. However, the uncharacteristic shot selection brings Australia back into the contest despite India's formidable batting depth. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Kohli recorded five fours in his sublime knock, while his incessant singles proved to be equally valuable as it deprived Australia of control in the middle overs.

Team India within touching distance of Champions Trophy final after Virat Kohli's departure

The ace batter's unexpected dismissal had driven India into a slight spot of bother. On a surface where it is difficult for new batters to express themselves, it was imperative for Kohli to hold his end until the chase came to a close.

India needed 40 more runs at the point of Kohli's dismissal. Hardik Pandya, coming in at No.7, had to be patient before unleashing a couple of boundaries to keep the required rate under check. The all-rounder handled the early storm, before going berserk to take India to the brink of victory. As of writing, the Men in Blue need six runs in 13 deliveries.

