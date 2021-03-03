Virat Kohli inches closer to the Top 5 of the ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen

Indian skipper Virat Kohli finds himself in sixth place in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for batsmen.

Although Kohli has not yet played a T20I game in 2021, the disappointing performances of the players above him have led to the 32-year-old's rise.

In the new rankings released by the ICC, Virat Kohli holds sixth position with 697 rating points. Meanwhile, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul retained second place with 816 rating points.

England batsman Dawid Malan is at the helm with 915 rating points, while Babar Azam (3rd), Aaron Finch (4th), and Rassie van der Dussen (5th) are the other players in the Top 5.

Speaking of the other changes in the Top 10 of the batsmen's T20I charts, Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai rose to the seventh rank. Zazai has 676 rating points, the same as Glenn Maxwell, who dropped out of the Top 5.

Colin Munro slipped to ninth place, while England captain Eoin Morgan broke into the Top 10 ahead of the T20I series against India.

Martin Guptill has gained three positions to attain the 11th spot. His compatriot Devon Conway has jumped 46 places to claim the 17th rank.

Both Conway and Guptill played a match-winning role for New Zealand in the first two T20Is against Australia.

Can Virat Kohli break into the Top 5 of the ICC T20I Rankings?

Virat Kohli will play five T20I matches this month

Virat Kohli once ruled the ICC T20I Rankings. However, he has slipped out of the Top 5 at the moment.

With Team India set to play five T20Is against the England cricket team this month, Kohli will have an opportunity to improve his position in the rankings.

KL Rahul will also be keen to maintain his consistency and displace Dawid Malan at the top of the ICC T20I Rankings.Currently, the difference between Rahul and Malan is 99 rating points. Both batsmen will be in action during the India-England series.