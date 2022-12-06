"Virat Kohli is one who could drive this" - David Lloyd suggests India can play Test cricket like Ben Stokes and Co.

Former England cricketer David Lloyd underlined that India has the potential to play Test cricket like Ben Stokes and Co. have been doing. The 75-year-old feels star batter Virat Kohli can spearhead this style within the Indian side.

Under captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, England have dramatically changed the way they play red-ball cricket.

The 'Bazball' method has earned them victories in seven out of eight Tests, including a famous one over Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Monday, December 5.

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan 50 over World champs .. T20 World champs .. Changing the way Test is played .. England are bloody good .. #OnOn 50 over World champs .. T20 World champs .. Changing the way Test is played .. England are bloody good .. #OnOn

In his column for the Daily Mail, Lloyd reflected that while England's methods are not new, he thinks India is another side who can resort to such gameplay. The reputed commentator stated:

"It is not totally new, of course. The Australian team of the 90s were very positive and the great West Indian sides were full of exhilarating stroke-makers. I reckon a team capable of this style now is India. They have all the tools. There has been a suspicion that Indian batters are stats driven but Virat Kohli is one who could drive this."

The first Test saw against Pakistan in Rawalpindi saw England maintain a scoring rate of 6.50 in the first innings, followed by 7.36 in the second. Furthermore, Stokes boldly declared, setting the hosts 343 to win with more than a day to go.

Babar Azam and co. crashed to 268 all out to concede a series lead.

"I think Pakistan were spooked by that declaration from Stokes" - David Lloyd

David Lloyd. (Image Credits: Getty)

Lloyd further opined that Pakistan did not see the declaration coming from Stokes, but batted well before losing their way in the end. He added:

"I think Pakistan were spooked by that declaration from Stokes. The onus was on them to go for it and they did show positive intent for a large part of their chase but towards the end I’m not sure whether they knew whether they knew whether to stick or twist. I don’t think anyone expected Stokes to call England in at tea on the fourth day, certainly not Babar Azam."

England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy I've got no interest in playing for a draw, the dressing-room has no interest in playing for the draw. I've got no interest in playing for a draw, the dressing-room has no interest in playing for the draw. 💬 I've got no interest in playing for a draw, the dressing-room has no interest in playing for the draw. 💬 https://t.co/YDezxDcypA

The second Test will begin on December in Multan.

