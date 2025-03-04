Virat Kohli joins India legend in elite list with huge milestone in ODIs during IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Virat Kohli achieved a huge landmark during the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Australia in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. The right-handed batter became only the second batter to reach 8,000 runs while chasing after legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar.

The 36-year-old needed 22 runs to get to the milestone. He smashed a boundary off Nathan Ellis in the 16th over to reach the feat during India’s 265-run chase against Australia.

Kohli is now only behind Tendulkar for most runs while chasing in ODIs. Take a look:

Sachin Tendulkar – 8720 runs

– 8720 runs Virat Kohli – 8000* runs

– 8000* runs Rohit Sharma – 6115 runs

– 6115 runs Sanath Jayasuriya – 5742 runs

– 5742 runs Jacques Kallis – 5575 runs

Virat Kohli recently also broke Tendulkar’s record for fastest 14,000 runs in ODIs. He, however, is still way behind the erstwhile India captain (18,426 runs) for the highest number of runs in the 50-over format.

“Virat Kohli is a better chaser than Sachin Tendulkar” – Former India player

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar recently picked Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar based on run-chasing ability. He told Star Sports (via India Today):

“One major difference between the two is that I think Virat Kohli is a better chaser than Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar liked batting first and Tendulkar perhaps was a certainty that he was not going to get out against the new ball. But, it's about winning matches.”

“Virat will have a number of matches where he has chased down the target and has stayed on till the end. Tendulkar has a few matches but not the numbers that Virat Kohli has. But apart from that Tendulkar had everything. But one area where Virat Kohli is better than the God of Cricket is chasing runs,” he added.

Kohli has 24 centuries as compared to Sachin Tendulkar's 14 in successful run chases. The Delhi batter slammed his most recent ton against arch-rivals Pakistan, his 52nd ODI century and 82nd international hundred.

As far as the ongoing Champions Trophy semifinal is concerned, Kohli has completed his half-century against the Aussies. The senior batter will be keen to convert it into a century, as India look to reach their third final in a row.

Follow the IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

