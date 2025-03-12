Virat Kohli laughs at KL Rahul coming on stage wearing pads after 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli shared a light moment with teammate KL Rahul after the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy. India won the tournament for the third time as they beat New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai last Sunday (March 9).

After the completion of the game, KL Rahul went on the stage to collect his white jacket when his name was called. However, he was still wearing his pads as he stepped on to the stage. The white jacket is given to all the players of the winning team in the Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli, who had already collected his jacket and was standing with other teammates, burst into laughter as he saw Rahul was still wearing pads and pointed out the same. The wicketkeeper-batter then realized and started taking his pads off.

India were chasing 252 runs for victory and Rahul was unbeaten at the crease in the end, scoring 34 not out off 33 balls, hitting a four and a six at a strike-rate of 103.03. His knock ensured that India got over the line successfuly.

Watch the video of the moment shared by ICC on its official Instagram handle below -

Virat Kohli's successful run with the bat in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who failed to deliver with the bat in the final, played a massive role for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy otherwise. The 36-year-old ended as the second-highest run-getter for his team, scoring 218 runs from five games at an average of 54.50 with a hundred and a half-century.

The right-hander scored an unbeaten century against Pakistan which helped India cross the line while chasing. His unbeaten 100 came off 111 balls including 7 fours.

In the semifinal against Australia, Virat Kohli scored a crucial 84 off 98 balls, hitting five boundaries. India chased down 265 runs and qualified for the final courtesy his excellent knock under pressure, winning the 'Player of the Match' award as well.

The senior batter played a key role with his vital knocks in pressure situations throughout the tournament for India.

