Virat Kohli & Liam Livingstone push each other during IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Indian batter Virat Kohli and English all-rounder Liam Livingstone were involved in a light banter during the ongoing third ODI between the two sides on Wednesday, February 12, in Ahmedabad.

Kohli survived an LBW call off England spinner Adil Rashid, as the ball pitched outside the leg-stump line. It was a slightly close call and Livingstone made a gesture to Kohli, showing him that he got away with it.

Kohli, however, showed Livingstone his hand asking him to walk away as the two players pushed each other jokingly. Interestingly, the two players will share the dressing room later during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) acquired the services of Livingstone during the 2025 season mega auction.

Virat Kohli returns to form but perishes after scoring a half-century

Virat Kohli got some much-needed runs under his belt after failing to score in the second ODI. The former Indian skipper looked in sublime touch during the ongoing third ODI as India are batting first.

After Rohit Sharma got out early, Kohli shared a key partnership with Shubman Gill. He looked in great touch, scoring a much-needed half-century. Kohli scored 52 runs off 55 deliveries at a strike rate of 94.55, hitting seven fours and a six in his innings.

However, he was dismissed on the final ball of the 19th over by Adil Rashid and was caught by Phil Salt. After having started well and having done the hard work to get a well-made fifty, Kohli will be disappointed to not have converted this score into three figures.

This is the fifth instance where Adil Rashid has gotten the better of the former Indian skipper in ODIs. Despite Kohli failing to convert his fifty, this knock will give him some confidence and comes as a positive sign for the Indian team ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

India will need their senior pro to be at his very best at the ICC event if they have to go on and win the title.

