"Virat Kohli has looked comfortable for the first time in the entire tour so far" - Inzamam-ul-Haq 

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes Virat Kohli is slowly approaching his comfort zone. The Indian captain walked in at a precarious situation during the match. Kohli warded off the England bowlers to steer India to safety at the end of Day 3 of the third Test.

Following a string of failures on the tour so far, Virat Kohli has been at his composed best since taking guard on Day 3. He safely assessed his chances and took his time out in the middle to reach an unbeaten 45 off 94 deliveries.

Inzamam noted how comfortable Kohli seems while batting this time around, when compared to the rest of the tour. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said:

'I feel that Kohli has been comfortable on the crease for the first time in the series, where the ball is coming onto his bat. I now see him in a comfortable zone, his comfort levels will increase after he reaches 50,'

If India even put up 150 as a target on Day 5, it would be very difficult for England: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam reckons that if India bat through Day 4 entirely and are able to set England a target of 150 or above, it could prove to be a difficult proposition for them. India currently trail England by 139 runs with eight wickets in hand.

It's Stumps on Day 3 of the 3⃣rd #ENGvIND Test at Headingley!



A solid & gritty batting display by #TeamIndia to end the day at 215/2. 👍



9⃣1⃣* for @cheteshwar1

5⃣9⃣ for @ImRo45

4⃣5⃣* for captain @imVkohli



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/FChN8SDsxh pic.twitter.com/6gisdY7PXi — BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2021

The visitors have Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara as settled batsmen who will need to build on their foundation from yesterday. Inzamam added that the rest of the batting unit will have to shoulder responsibility as well. He noted:

'If this partnership gets even bigger, on the fifth day, if England get a target over 150, then I'm telling you that it will be very hard. These two can do it, the way they played on Day 3. England batsmen played well in the first innings against Indian bowlers, but it could be reversed in the final innings,'

Cheteshwar Pujara's refreshing approach, coupled with the England bowlers' ploy to bring the ball back into him, has worked in his favor as he remains unbeaten on 91. Virat Kohli has scored his highest score on the tour so far and has been composed during his time at the crease. The duo took India to 215-2 at stumps on Day 3.

Edited by Diptanil Roy