"Virat Kohli is one of those guys" - Ben Stokes draws comparisons between Harry Brook and India star

England Test captain Ben Stokes drew comparisons between Harry Brook and Indian batting star Virat Kohli. The seam-bowling all-rounder reckons Brook's technique is similar to Kohli's, given it can succeed under any conditions.

The Yorkshire batter has been one of England's best batters in the ongoing Test tour of Pakistan. He has so far scored two centuries in as many Tests in Pakistan and bagged the Player of the Match award in the second Test in Multan.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Stokes reflected on Brook's consistent performances in the County Championship and is now showcasing it at the highest level. The 31-year-old thinks the youngster's technique can earn him success anywhere, like Kohli has. He said:

"Harry had the summer he had last year and had all the big ups before he made his debut at the end of the summer. To come here and put in that performance again is just phenomenal.

"He is one of those rare players where you look across all formats and you can just see him being successful anywhere. Massive shout but Virat Kohli is one of those guys where his technique is just so simple it works everywhere."

Kohli's consistency has been unmatched over the years as he is the only batter to average at least 50 across formats. He also recently became the highest century-maker in international cricket.

"There's some seriously tired bodies up there" - Ben Stokes

Reflecting on the series victory, Stokes highlighted England's desire to achieve something special and acknowledged its magnitude, given how tough it is to win in the sub-continent. He added:

"It was incredible to have finished this Test match 2-0 and take the series. There's some seriously tired bodies up there. Everyone's flown into this and we've achieved something really special this week. A huge credit again has got to go to the effort put in this week and carrying on in the way that has been a successful thing for us in the last six or seven months.

"I think coming to the subcontinent is always a tough place to come and win cricket but we know what we have achieved this week, we know that it is something, not unheard of, but very rare to do especially as an English team."

England and Pakistan will play the third and final Test of the series in Karachi, which starts on December 17.

