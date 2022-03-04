"Felt very nervous... like making my debut all over again" - Virat Kohli on his feelings while walking out for 100th Test

Virat Kohli shared that he felt "very nervous" when he walked out to bat in his 100th Test on Friday. The 33-year-old said he initially didn't realize the magnitude of the landmark, but once he did, he felt butterflies in his stomach. Kohli even recalled telling Rahul Dravid that he felt like making his debut all over again.

Kohli became the 12th Indian to play 100 Tests in India's first of two home Tests against Sri Lanka. He was facilitated by Dravid and co. in the presence of his wife Anushka Sharma before the start of the match. The star batter then strolled out of the pavilion at Mohali's PCA IS Bindra Stadium amid loud cheers from the crowd.

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Kohli recalled the events, saying:

"I told Rahul bhai, he asked me the morning, 'How are you feeling?', and I said I feel like I am making my debut all over again, to be honest. I had butterflies in my stomach. I didn't realize the magnitude of the occasion till things got closer to today and how the presentation happened, the ceremony happened and there were people in the stadium today as well. It was a moment which was very, very special and I did feel very nervous walking out before."

Speaking about his almost 14-year-long journey in international cricket, Kohli noted the travails of playing in all formats and the importance of discipline in reaching the pinnacle. Kohli also said that playing his 100th Test made him feel like he had "passed" a crucial test in his career. The former captain said:

"As I said in the morning, it's been tough from the point of view that I've played three formats of the game plus the IPL every year for the last 10-11 years consistently. That obviously is a big challenge in itself. From memory, if I can remember, I have only missed a couple of Test matches through injury. One of them happened recently in South Africa. I am immensely proud with how I've handled myself, handled my physique to come this far and obviously a lot of discipline, a lot of lifestyle changes."

He added:

"If you don't have discipline in life, you won't be able to come this far, especially playing all three formats of the game and switching between formats and the intensity of the formats. That's something that's not discussed or spoken about but as an individual you understand exactly what it takes to get to this point, especially playing 100 Test matches. It's something that for me has been a kind of a Test, so to say, that I've, in my own environment, have passed because I know it was always going to be tough with the amount of cricket we play in this day and age."

While fans eagerly anticipated Kohli's 71st ton on this special occasion, the right-hander entertained them with a 76-ball 45, which included five boundaries. He was then dismissed by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.

"I will continue to play with this intent and passion" - Virat Kohli on the road ahead

When asked how he feels about the journey after completing 100 Tests, Kohli said his intent to make the team has never changed and isn't going to change anytime soon.

He said he's ready to do all the hard work again till the time his body supports him and the sport keeps giving him joy. He concluded by saying:

"That's the plan. My intent has been the same from the first day that I need to play to make the team win and play every match with complete commitment. My mindset is not going to change. Untill my body and my fitness is supporting me, I will continue to play with this intent and passion. And it's very important to find joy in the game which you should feel always. Fortunately, I've always felt that and still do. So, it's been a lot of hard work to reach here but it will take equal hard work going ahead and I am ready for it."

India ended Day 1 at 357/6, with Rishabh Pant top-scoring with 96. Day 2 will kick off at 9:30 am IST on Saturday.

