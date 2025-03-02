Virat Kohli performs Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark 'SIUUU' celebration while fielding in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Virat Kohli is one of the most fun-loving players on the field. The 36-year-old keeps the fans and teammates entertained with his on-field antics. On Sunday, March 2, he celebrated like legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo while fielding against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash in Dubai.

Kohli performed the celebration in the eighth over of the Kiwis’ run chase while Will Young and Kane Williamson were dealing in singles to recover the team after Rachin Ravindra’s early wicket.

Watch the clip below:

Notably, Kohli and Ronaldo are among the most followed athletes in the world. Ronaldo, who holds the record for most professional goals, is followed by 650 million alone on Instagram. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is the most followed cricketer with 270 million followers on the same social platform.

The right-handed batter is the third-highest run-getter in international cricket across formats, only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. He recently scored his 82nd century in international cricket. The Delhi batter is widely popular for his fitness besides his heroics with the bat.

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, Kohli departed for 11 off 14 balls as Glenn Phillips pulled off a stunner to dismiss him.

“For me, Cristiano is before everyone” – When Virat Kohli picked his favorite cricketer

Virat Kohli, in an old interview, picked Cristiano Ronaldo as his favorite footballer. He said (via telegrafi) in 2019:

“I enjoyed the performances of Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho, Oliver Kahn, Luka Modric, Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Lionel Messi and Ronaldo. For me, Cristiano is before everyone. He is determined and his work is second to none. He wants success, you can see it in every game."

"Ronaldo. I think he has faced many challenges and he has overcome them all. He's the most complete player I've ever seen and his work ethic, as you said earlier, is second to none. He inspires a lot of people. Not many people do this. He is also a leader and I like him," Kohli added.

Ronaldo has played for top football clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus. The 40-year-old is currently representing Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League, whom he joined in 2023.

Follow the IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy live score and updates here.

