Virat Kohli perishes to Adil Rashid for 5 on return from injury in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 [Watch]

Team India's batting star Virat Kohli's return to the side didn't go to plan as he was dismissed cheaply during the ongoing second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The former Indian captain managed only five runs during his stay off eight deliveries as leg-spinner Adil Rashid got the better of him.

The dismissal came in the 20th over of the innings as Rashid came on to bowl his fifth. With Rohit Sharma giving strike to fellow veteran by taking a single off the first ball, Kohli defended the second. The third ball from Rashid turned past the right-hander's bat and he fended for it but appeared to have missed it.

England went for the review after the on-field umpire turned down their appeal. Replays showed that the 36-year-old had nicked the ball and Phil Salt took a sharp catch to give Rashid his first wicket of the innings.

Kohli had missed the previous game due to knee injury and replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal for the second ODI in Cuttack. He scored an eye-catching boundary off Gus Atkinson but couldn't build on it.

India were left at 150/2 in the 20th over following Kohli's departure.

Rohit Sharma finds form even as Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli fall

Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Indian captain has seemingly returned to form after a prolonged lean patch. Before a temporary halt due to floodlight failure in Cuttack, the 37-year-old had smacked three sixes, lifting the Men in Blue to 48/0 in 6.1 overs in pursuit of 305. He maintained the tempo after the players returned to the field as he raced to a 30-ball half-century.

Jamie Overton found the first breakthrough for England as he castled Shubman Gill for 60, breaking a 136-run opening stand. Earlier, visiting captain Jos Buttler had won the toss and opted to bat first. Half-centuries from Joe Root and Ben Duckett were critical in helping them reach 304.

At the time of writing, India were coasting at 194/2 after 26 overs with Rohit Sharma having completed his century.

