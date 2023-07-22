"Virat Kohli plays all three formats"- Dinesh Karthik on Kohli and the 'Fab Four'

Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson were coined as the 'Fab Four' by the late New Zealand cricketer Martin Crowe as he believed these cricketers would go on to achieve great heights.

Ever since the 'Fab Four' term became famous, these cricketers have constantly been compared with each other. Kohli smashed his 29th Test hundred against the West Indies in Trinidad on Friday, but he is still behind Joe Root (30) and Steve Smith (32).

However, speaking to Cricbuzz, Dinesh Karthik explained why Virat Kohli has fewer Test hundreds than Root and Smith. Here's what he had to say on the possibility of Kohli overtaking them in the future:

"Virat Kohli plays all three formats, and that is going to take a toll on his body. Whereas Joe Root and Steve Smith just play the two formats a lot more, ODIs and Test cricket. Both Australia and England sometimes end up playing more Test cricket than India, so that gives them the best chance of ending up with a lot more hundreds. But knowing the man and the kind of discipline that he is showing across the board in various countries, he could easily end up as the highest Test hundred-run-getter in the world, if not the fab four."

Virat Kohli on his overseas century drought

Virat Kohli's Test century in Trinidad was his first away from home in almost five years. However, speaking to the host broadcaster after the end of play on Day 2, Kohli shed light on how he has more Test hundreds away from home than at home.

On this, he stated:

“Honestly, these things are for others to talk on the outside. I have got 15 centuries away from home, not quite a bad record. I have got more centuries away from home than I have got at home. We haven't played 30 Test matches away from home. I don't know how many we have played but it is not a big number. I have got a few 50-plus scores but, with me if I get a fifty it is like I missed out on a hundred and if I get 120 it is like I missed out on a double hundred."

Kohli also has now equalled Don Bradman's record of 29 Test hundreds and to do it in his 500th international game is arguably the icing on the cake.