Virat Kohli has confirmed that conversations regarding India's impending tour of South Africa are underway with the BCCI and within the dressing room as well. The Test captain said head coach Rahul Dravid had "initiated a conversation" with the team's senior members to get more clarity and avoid confusion.

India are slated to tour South Africa for a whistle-stop all-format tour, beginning on December 17. However, the series has come under jeopardy with the fast-developing situation around the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, which is quite prevalent in the African nation.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of India's second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai, Virat Kohli remarked the conversations regarding the situation are "pretty natural" even amid a series. He said:

"Well, look, it's pretty natural. I mean, we're not playing in normal times anyway, so there's a lot of planning that's involved, a lot of preparation that's involved in terms of understanding what's exactly what's going on. You know, there are players who are not part of the group right now, who will be in quarantine to join the team in the bubble, to fly in the charter - those kinds of things you want to seek clarity as soon as possible. So we have spoken to all the senior members of the squad. Obviously, Rahul bhai has initiated a conversation within the group which is very important to know because at the end of the day we understand."

Virat Kohli added that an update regarding the tour will come "within a day or two". The skipper explained:

"I mean, our focus on this Test match won't shift regardless but also to know you want to have clarity, you want to be in a situation where you know exactly what's going on. We are talking to the board, we are pretty confident [that] within a day or two or pretty soon we'll have absolute clarity as to what is going on."

Virat Kohli and co.'s departure date is set for December 8, a day after India's Mumbai Test concludes. Media reports so far have suggested proposals regarding proposals for postponing the series by a week and/or reducing one Test match to rejig the tour. Claims of a complete cancelation have been rare.

"Our prime focus right now is the second Test" - Virat Kohli

Further, Virat Kohli asserted that while he and the team are actively observing the situation, their prime focus remains on winning the upcoming Test. He said:

"But, look we need to be realistic about things as well. We can not just ignore the things that potentially could put you in a confusing place and no one wants to be there. I am sure everyone is working hard towards finding clarity and giving us the situation as it unfolds as soon as possible, we all are hopeful that that will happen soon. And as I said, our prime focus right now is the second Test and the other things are simultaneously being taken care of."

The Test, which will begin at 9:30 AM IST tomorrow will mark Virat Kohli's return to international cricket after a much-needed break.

