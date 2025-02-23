Virat Kohli pulls off a Suryakumar Yadav-like celebration after match-winning four to reach 100 in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

India bagged a morale-boosting victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in their 2025 Champions Trophy group stage match on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India clinched their second consecutive win of the tournament, handing Pakistan their second defeat.

Ad

The two sides squared off in their respective second matches of the tournament. While India had already opened their account with a win against Bangladesh in their campaign opener, Pakistan were looking to get going after a loss against New Zealand in their first match.

With their Champions Trophy head-to-head led by Pakistan before the game, the Men in Blue leveled the scores, making it 3-3 with this win. With this, Team India also confirmed their place in the semi-final of the tournament with one more group-stage match to spare, against the Kiwis on March 2.

Ad

Trending

Soon after hitting the winning runs, Virat Kohli produced a Suryakumar Yadav-like gesture to celebrate the win over the arch-rivals.

Here’s India’s winning moment:

Expand Tweet

Ad

﻿

Virat Kohli’s 51st ODI century helps India complete a successful chase

After a quickfire start to the chase provided by skipper Rohit Sharma, opener Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli led the charge. While the former India skipper took it slow, the Indian vice-captain for the tournament, Gill, made early inroads and got the scorecard ticking.

Kohli and Gill shared a well-made 69-run partnership and did not let Rohit’s wicket build any pressure. As the young opener approached his half-century, he was dismissed by Abrar Ahmed as Pakistan got their second breakthrough.

Ad

The Men in Green kept their hopes alive with that wicket, but what followed next was sheer dominance by the Indian batters. Kohli joined hands with Shreyas Iyer, who walked into the field at No. 4, and the duo put on a massive 114-run partnership off 128 deliveries.

Both batters were equally good with the bat and got their respective half-centuries in the process. As India closed in on their victory, Khushdil Shah sent Iyer back to the dugout, courtesy of a brilliant catch by Imam-ul-Haq.

Even then, not much was to be done as Hardik Pandya’s six-ball cameo followed by Kohli hitting the winning runs to complete his 82nd international made sure that India completed the chase with ease. The 2024 T20 World Cup champions, hence, clinched a six-wicket win to go on top of their group’s points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback