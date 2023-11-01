Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the top 6 for fielding impact ranking after second leg of 2023 World Cup

Indian superstars Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja headlined the top 10 ranking of fielding impact after the second leg of the 2023 World Cup.

While Jadeja entered the list at No.5 after missing out after the first set of three games for all teams, Kohli let go of his pole position to settle in at No.6.

The rating stems from more than only catches and tangible dismissals. It also accounts for other categories like runs saves, good throws and attempted run outs, among others.

New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner, who pulled off arguably the catch of the tournament to dismiss Hasmatullah Shahidi topped the rankings.

Australian star David Warner, who has the most no. of catches with six, holds on to his third position. South African David Miller broke into the top 10 at No.2.

Glenn Maxwell and Shadab Khan are the other two who have been part of the top 10 for fielding impact at the end of both legs. It makes India and Australia the only two sides with two players in the top 10.

Yet, as a team, South Africa leads the way in fielding impact with a tournament-high 44 catches and as many runs saved in the field. They are followed by the Netherlands and England, second and third, on the fielding impact rankings for the World Cup.

Team India continue dominance after the second leg of the 2023 World Cup

India has been in red-hot form throughout the World Cup.

Following the second leg of the 2023 World Cup, with all 10 teams playing six games each, Team India remains on top of the points table. The Men in Blue have run the table so far, winning all six games in a dominant manner to be on the cusp of semi-final qualification.

Rohit Sharma and company are closely followed by South Africa, who have won all but the Netherlands clash, to be in a comfortable second position. Meanwhile, New Zealand have tapered off a bit, following their four-match winning streak to start the World Cup with consecutive defeats to fall to third.

On the other hand, their Trans-Tasmanian rival Australia have won four straight games after dropping the first two to be back in the top four of the points table.

While Pakistan have started the final leg of the tournament on a stellar note with a crushing win over Bangladesh, they are still on the outside looking up at the top four at fifth.

Expand Tweet

The two teams that have punched above their weight, Afghanistan and the Netherlands, are still in with a glimmer of hope to qualify for the semi-final. They are at sixth and eighth, with Sri Lanka sandwiched between them.

Bangladesh, the first side to officially be eliminated after the defeat to Pakistan, are at ninth with the biggest shocker of the World Cup. England are languishing at the bottom with a solitary win in six games.

The latest curve ball thrown to some of the bottom feeders is the qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy, hinging on a top-eight finish of the ongoing World Cup. Thus, even the teams suffering an early elimination from the semi-final race will have plenty to play for until the end of the round-robin stage.