Virat Kohli ranked most-valued celebrity for the 4th year in a row

Indian captain Virat Kohli continued his golden run as he was ranked the most valuable celebrity for the fourth year in a row. Kohli's brand valuation is estimated at $237.7 million despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Notably, Virat Kohli's brand value is almost double of the next best celebrity on the list.

According to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2020 by Duff & Phelps, Virat Kohli witnessed a jump of 13.8% and is far ahead of Indian actor Akshay Kumar, who retained the second spot in the rankings with a brand valuation of $118.9 million. Next in line is actor Ranveer Singh with a brand value of $102.9 million.

Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to make it to the top-10 most valued celebrities of India. The Indian captain tops the list with the rest of the names being those of Bollywood actors. According to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Study, Indian opener and vice-captain, Rohit Sharma, too, jumped a few spots to grab rank #17 on the list.

Virat Kohli to be back in action after a paternity break

Virat Kohli leading team India

Coming off the landmark tour of Australia, India will start as firm favorites against England. With captain Kohli returning to an already dangerous batting order, the team boasts of an impregnable aura.

With R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, as well as Hardik Pandya in the list of players available for selection, India undoubtedly hold the upper hand coming into the series. England will be sternly challenged by a resurgent Indian bowling attack, which has very recently showcased how intimidating it can be, even without their senior and well-established bowlers.

The series looks set to be as entertaining as the recently concluded one Down Under. The 4-match series promises to be one that fans - starved of International cricket at home for the past one year - would be enthusiastically looking forward to.