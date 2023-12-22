Virat Kohli returns India due to family emergency; Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of Test series due to finger injury - Reports 

Team India batter Virat Kohli has reportedly flown back home from South Africa due to a family emergency. While the specific reason is yet to be known, the former skipper is expected to rejoin the team ahead of the first Test, scheduled to begin on December 26 at the SuperSport Park.

Kohli, who was not part of the white-ball leg of the tour, could not partake in the ongoing intra-squad three-day practice game in Pretoria as well. According to a report by Cricbuzz, he left for India on December 19 after obtaining permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and is set to rejoin the squad once again on Friday, December 22.

The ace batter has been part of three Test tours of South Africa in his career. The most recent tour in 2021-22 marked his final assignment as a red-ball skipper. He has a terrific record in South Africa as well, scoring 719 runs at an average of 51.36.

Rohit Sharma and company will be looking forward to Kohli's presence in the playing XI as they aim to win a Test series in South Africa for the first time.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to reach India by Saturday after sustaining injury while fielding in the second ODI

Ruturaj Gaikwad was included in the squad across formats, and while he missed out on the T20I series largely due to illness, he is set to miss the entire Test series due to injury.

The opening batter had sustained an injury to his finger while fielding in the second ODI in Port Elizabeth. The blow caused him to miss Thursday's series finale at Boland Park in Paarl as the Men in Blue secured a win by 78 runs to clinch the three-match series by a 2-1 margin. Debutant Rajat Patidar had opened alongside Sai Sudharsan in Gaikwad's absence.

"(He) hasn't fully recovered from the blow he sustained to his ring finger while fielding in the second ODI. He remains under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," read BCCI's statement after the toss in third ODI.

As a result, Gaikwad has been released from the Test squad and he will reach India soon, probably on Saturday, December 23.

It is yet to be known whether Team India will opt for a replacement for Gaikwad in the Test squad. Furthermore, the extent of Gaikwad's injury as well as the subsequent recovery period is also yet to be completely known.

