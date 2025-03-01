Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma engage in a discussion at a training session ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash [Watch]

Senior Indian players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma engaged in a discussion during a recent practice session ahead of their 2025 Champions Trophy match against New Zealand in Dubai. The two teams have already qualified for the semi-finals from Group A after winning both their games so far. Pakistan and Bangladesh suffered elimination in this group.

India and New Zealand will face each other in the final group match of the tournament on Sunday, March 2. The result will determine the final standings in the points table. A fan shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to give a glimpse of India's training session ahead of the New Zealand match. In it, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be seen having a keen discussion at the ICC academy.

You can watch the video below:

"You have never seen him struggling like that in this format"- Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's return to form 2025 CT after failures in Test series in lead up

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently analyzed Virat Kohli's recent batting form. He pointed out that he never had any issues in ODI cricket due to his supreme fitness. However, he opined that the same cannot be said in Tests as the technical things take precedence in the longer format. Chopra said in his YouTube video:

"You won't get the Australia series Kohli because this is ODI cricket. You have never seen him struggling like that in this format and will not be seen either. Even when he went through his worst possible phase, which was the 2014 England tour, when he struggled, he was scoring runs in ODIs then also. ODI cricket is a lot about fitness and no one can exploit you there. You cannot consistently bowl something which is troubling someone."

He continued:

"He benefits the most from his fitness in this format. He struggled in Australia and the home series recently but is still scoring runs in ODIs. He will continue to score runs because he understands the pulse of this format very well. He is the greatest of all time. He and Sachin paaji (Tendulkar) are standing next to each other and no one is close to them for a long distance. So I don't think he will have problems here."

