Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma joyously perform dandiya with stumps to celebrate 2025 Champions Trophy triumph [Watch]

Team India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma joyously performed dandiya with the stumps during celebrations on the ground after winning the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue beat New Zealand by four wickets in the summit clash on Sunday to lift their second ICC trophy in nine months.

After the conclusion of the match, Kohli and Sharma walked down from the dressing room and entered the ground to celebrate the memorable victory. The veteran duo took stumps into their hands and performed dandiya together before hugging each other. ICC gave a glimpse of the heart-warming moment to the fans by sharing a video on Instagram.

New Zealand batted first and made 251/7 in 50 overs on the back of contributions from Daryl Mitchell (63), Glenn Phillips (34) and Michael Bracewell (53*). India then chased down the target in 49 overs, courtesy of brilliant knocks from Rohit Sharma (76), Shreyas Iyer (48), and KL Rahul (34*).

"Only collective effort can win you titles"- Virat Kohli after India's win in 2025 Champions Trophy final vs New Zealand

After the conclusion of the final, Virat Kohli stressed the importance of collective performance for achieving title victories. Reflecting on the win, Kohli said:

"It's been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after the tough Australia tour, we wanted to win. Feels good to be part of the such young talent, we're happy to help, try to make an impact whenever there's a chance. These are the things, you look forward to situation under pressure. Teams stepped up different situation, everyone have put up hand at different times, such impactful knocks, spells. Only collective effort can win you titles."

He continued:

"When you leave, you want to leave the place in a better position, that's what you're striving for. We have a squad to take on the world for the next 8 to 10 years. The game awareness has been great with all the players, we're in good hands. We've always been in awe of what they can do with minimum resources they have, you know they come at you with set plans."

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have now won four ICC Tournaments.

