"Virat Kohli ruled all formats for many years; this batter has as much potential" - Irfan Pathan lauds Shubman Gill

Irfan Pathan believes Shubman Gill has as much potential as Virat Kohli and that he has started to convert that into performances.

Gill smashed an unbeaten 126 off 63 deliveries as India set a massive 235-run target in the third and final T20I against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1. Hardik Pandya and Co. then bowled out the Kiwis for 66 to complete an emphatic 168-run win in the series decider.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan compared Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli, saying:

"The way he is batting, I am a huge fan of his. I am repeatedly saying that he can become an all-format player for you. Virat Kohli ruled all formats for many years, this batter has as much potential. To convert that into performance is a different thing."

The former Indian all-rounder highlighted that the stylish opener has been on a century-scoring spree in the last few months, elaborating:

"That happens with time but Shubman Gill has started to do that. He scored his first century in August. Gill has now scored a total of six centuries in international cricket and we have just started February, where all other players have scored just four international centuries."

Gill scored his maiden international century in the final ODI against Zimbabwe in August last year. He has struck three 50-over centuries and a hundred apiece in Tests and T20Is post that knock.

"He is improving his game" - Irfan Pathan on Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill struck 12 fours and seven sixes during his innings. [P/C: BCCI]

Pathan pointed out that Gill showed the ability to press the accelerator pedal after getting set in Wednesday's game, observing:

"He is improving his game. The challenge before Shubman Gill in T20 cricket was that whether his strike rate can improve once he gets set - we definitely saw that. We saw amazing shots today - on the up, the pull shots, and against the spin."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by highlighting that the Gujarat Titans opener played shots all around the park against the pacers, stating:

"He doesn't have any problems against pace, which we saw again today. Apart from playing the pull shots, he hit big shots against the pacers straight down the ground as well and we saw a mini-helicopter too."

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



Shubman Gill became the th Indian batter to score centuries in all formats of international cricket



This is Cricket heritage 🤌



#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvNZ Breaking records: Virat Kohli 🤝 Shubman GillShubman Gill became theth Indian batter to score centuries in allformats of international cricketThis is Cricket heritage 🤌 Breaking records: Virat Kohli 🤝 Shubman Gill Shubman Gill became the 5️⃣th Indian batter to score centuries in all 3️⃣ formats of international cricket 👏This is Cricket heritage 🤌#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvNZ https://t.co/zbtv5ZtHIw

Gill reached his half-century off 35 balls with the help of seven fours. He launched a brutal attack on the Kiwi bowlers thereafter, with his next 76 runs coming off just 28 deliveries.

