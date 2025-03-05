Virat Kohli’s brother poses with famous Punjabi singer during IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [In Picture]

Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli was present at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai for the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal clash between India and Australia on Tuesday, March 4. Vikas posed for a picture with famous Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, who also attended the match, which India won by four wickets and advanced to the final of the tournament.

Virat Kohli's brother took to social media to share a picture of them posing together. He posted it on his Instagram stories.

Vikas Kohli was also present at the venue when India played New Zealand on Sunday, March 2, cheering for his brother and the Indian team in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy.

Below is the screenshot of his Instagram story posing with Karan Aujla during the semifinal clash.

Vikas Kohli with Karan Aujla during the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal clash between India and Australia (Image Credits: Vikas Kohli/IG)

Virat Kohli produces another masterclass against Australia in 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli displayed his class once again, producing a match-winning knock under pressure in a successful run chase. India were chasing 265 runs to win against Australia on Tuesday.

The Men in Blue were under pressure early on, losing both Rohit Sharma (28) and Shubman Gill (8) within eight overs. However, Virat Kohli, known for bailing the team out of such situations, held one end strong while forging crucial partnerships with Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and KL Rahul.

Kohli played a brilliant knock, scoring 84 runs off 98 balls, anchoring the innings and holding the chase together. He struck five boundaries during his stay at the crease and ensured that India were within touching distance of victory before he was dismissed.

With 217 runs from four matches at an average of 72.33, including a hundred and a half-century, he is also India's leading run-scorer in the 2025 Champions Trophy so far. Kohli being in form is a huge positive for the Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of the big final.

