Virat Kohli's first Ranji Trophy match in 12 years to be streamed live as BCCI makes last-minute changes: Reports

With Team India's batting star Virat Kohli set to return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years, the BCCI have reportedly made a last-minute change of plans to stream the match live. According to India Today, the Delhi vs Railways game will be streamed live on Jio Cinema, starting 9:30am IST.

The former Indian captain decided to make himself available for the first-class competition after his recent struggles in red-ball cricket. Across ten Tests against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia, Kohli managed only one half-century and a century. With India set to tour England later this year for a five-Test series, the right-handed batter will try to find some form and remain in contention for selection.

He was seen arriving in his Porsche at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to train with the Delhi squad for their final-round game of the Ranji Trophy against the Railways. Delhi are currently sixth in the Elite Group D with 14 points from six games.

Trending

Notably, the star batter recently trained under the watchful eyes of former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar as he explored scoring options square of the wicket off the backfoot.

How did Virat Kohli fare in his last Ranji Trophy fixture?

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

Kohli's last Ranji Trophy match came in November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad. He had scored 14 and 43 in the two innings, respectively, but it went in vain as Suresh Raina-led Uttar Pradesh won the match by six wickets, chasing 158 in the fourth innings.

The right-handed batter will be wearing the blue jersey next during the upcoming ODI series against England that begins on February 6 in Nagpur. The 50-over games will serve as a vital preparation for the 205 Champions Trophy that gets underway on February 19.

India will open their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news