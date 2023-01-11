"Virat Kohli's form is not just for a few innings or series but for several years" - Wasim Jaffer after star batter's 45th ODI ton in Guwahati

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer reckons that Virat Kohli starting the year with a century is an excellent sign for the Men in Blue in a World Cup year. Jaffer also believes that the 33-year-old has reaped the rewards of his hard work off the field after a lean 2022.

Kohli scored his 45th ODI hundred as India piled up 373 in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. The 33-year-old's 113 against Bangladesh in December 2022 meant he became the second-highest century-getter in international cricket. His knock against Sri Lanka on Tuesday equalled the highest number of ODI tons at home alongside Sachin Tendulkar.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Jaffer said he expects Kohli's excellent form to remain intact for a long time. Reflecting on a couple of dropped catches by Sri Lanka off the former Indian captain's bat on Tuesday, the 44-year-old stated that it balanced out the poor luck he suffered during his rough patch.

"He finished 2022 with a hundred and has started 2023 with a century. We have always noted that Virat Kohli's form is not just for a few innings or series but for several years. India will hope for Kohli to keep this form going, given it's a World Cup year and it's a critical tournament for India. Kohli's form is an excellent sign that way."

"You also create your own luck. During his rough patch, we saw some magnificent catches were being taken and some touch-and-go decisions went against him. We all know how much Kohli works on his fitness and gameplay. So, all these things matter and it repay. It looks like all those efforts are now repaying well for Kohli."

Sri Lankan right-arm seamer Kasun Rajitha became the victim of misfortune as Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka dropped simple catches off Kohli's bat. However, the Delhi-born player looked on song from the outset and reached his century off 80 balls, making it back-to-back centuries in the 50-over format.

"If this is the approach, it will be great" - Wasim Jaffer on India's aggressive batting in Guwahati

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 143 runs. (Credits: Twitter)

When asked about his opinion on Rohit Sharma's 67-ball 83, Jaffer said it was good to see the skipper batting aggressively, unlike his original approach in ODI cricket. Jaffer thinks the changed outlook should help India consistently target higher scores than usual, as observed in the first ODI.

"That approach was good to see as all the batters batted aggressively and maintained excellent strike rates, especially Rohit Sharma, who often takes some time to get going. Even in T20s, he has started taking some risks early on, but prefers taking his time in 50-overs cricket. But he has played proactively in this innings and it's a good thing. If we see England's current side and compete with them or the way Australia plays, these are great indications that all batters want to make runs quickly."

"Previously, India often used to make only 300-310, but now I think Indian team plays, keeping in mind a higher target and are playing that way. Virat Kohli also scored his hundred off 80 balls. It shows the level of batting has gone up a notch and has to. Like I said, it's a World Cup year, India will play at home, wickets will be good for batting. If this is the approach, it will be great."

Kohli's 87-ball 113 earned him the Player of the Match award as India started the series with a 67-run victory.

