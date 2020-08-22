Kesrick Williams revealed that he was surprised when Virat Kohli imitated his notebook celebration during the West Indies tour of India in 2019. It wasn’t for the first time that an opposition player had done that, but someone of the stature of Kohli imitating that took him aback, says Williams.

The St Lucia Zouks all-rounder was speaking to Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview when he gave some insights about the incident. He lauded the Indian skipper for remembering something that happened back in 2017 and ensuring that he gives it back the next time. “It shows the kind of player he is,” says Kesrick Williams.

“When he did it, I was like Woah! I was surprised, very very surprised. The first time I did it to him was in 2017. And to remember it in 2019, it shows the kind of player he is. 'You know what, I have to get back at this guy,' which he did in Hyderabad.”

The incident which happened in the first T20I of the tour prompted him to get back hard at Virat Kohli, and he did it by dismissing Kohli in the next match, remembered Kesrick Williams.

“I decided I am not going to let somebody ride over me just like that. I am now going to hit him back hard. And I came back, hit him hard, and got the best of him, in the second game.”

The all-rounder, who was the leading wicket-taker for St Lucia Zouks in the last two editions of CPL, says that he will be up for the challenge the next time he bowls to Virat Kohli. Kesrick Williams respects Kohli's talent and believes he is probably the best player in the world, but promises to back himself whenever he is bowling against Kohli.

“I think I get the best of him and I think the next time we meet again it’s going to be something. I am ready for it. I don’t care who he is. Yes, he is a talented player. He is probably the best player in the world. I always respect him when it comes to that. But when it comes to my bowling, and his batting, it’s me or him on the day, which I am going to back myself every time,” says Kesrick Williams.

Kesrick Williams also revealed the history of the Notebook celebration

Kesrick Williams is a crucial member of the St Lucia Zouks team.

The West Indian all-rounder says that the notebook celebration was something unplanned. It happened naturally, and he has continued that ever since.

He remembered the first time he used the celebration playing against India. The 30-year-old had hoped to get Virat Kohli out in the match and was excited when it happened. The notebook celebration just came out naturally at that moment, recalls Kesrick Williams.

“I was playing against India. I was thinking, if I get Kohli out here, it will be really good. It was my first time playing a T20 match against India. I went into the game, trying to clear my mind, and execute for the West Indies cricket. And when I got the wicket, I don’t know how it came about, but it came about.”

He swears that it was never something that was meant to embarrass the batsman, but just a way of celebrating success.

Kesrick Williams believes that the notebook celebration has become quite popular with the fans. Doing it for the first time against Virat Kohli has probably made it popular even in India, according to him.

“I decided, this is a celebration that people are going to love. And I just continued to do it, and the fans love it, friends love it. And especially doing it to Kohli the first time, it kind of kicked off in India. At the end of the day, I just love it, and will continue to do it.”

Kesrick Williams produced an economic spell today! Let's go bigger for the next one Kessy! #CPL20 #ZouksSaChaud pic.twitter.com/AifiGRBcuL — St Lucia Zouks (@Zouksonfire) August 19, 2020

The Vincentian is a key member in the bowling attack for St Lucia Zouks in this year’s CPL. He has picked up two wickets from 2 matches so far at an economy of 8 runs an over.