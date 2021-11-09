T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Playing football with MSD to chatting with opposition - Virat Kohli's last day as India's T20I skipper

Virat Kohli led India for the final time in T20 Internationals on Monday, with the side defeating Namibia at the Dubai International Stadium. Kohli had earlier announced his decision to step down as T20I captain after the tournament to manage his workload.

The ICC released a video on its official Instagram handle that captured the activities of Kohli on his last day in office. The video encapsulates everything, right from his arrival at the venue to the time he left after the match.

Football with MS Dhoni and the team - Virat Kohli starts with a light warm-up

The video begins with Kohli warming up upon arrival at the venue. After a short batting stint where he received throwdowns, Kohli joined a football session with his teammates. Mentor MS Dhoni was also part of the session where the players looked in good spirits ahead of their final T20 World Cup 2021 league game.

Kohli was then part of the team huddle, the last one involving head coach Ravi Shastri and the rest of the coaching staff, with their tenures also expiring. Kohli then proceeded for a few speed drills and catching practice, before rounding off his pre-game warm-up with a few stretches.

Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli during India's Super 12 clash against Namibia

Kohli won the toss and put Namibia in to bat. He was then seen involved in a detailed discussion with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as Dhoni watched on.

Thereafter it was time for the players to take the field, and post India's win handshakes were exchanged. Having greeted and embraced bowling coach Bharat Arun and Shastri, apart from the rest of the team, Kohli also shook hands with the Namibian players.

DK @DineshKarthik

He was also seen clicking photographs with the Namibians after the post-match presentation.

India beat Namibia in their final T20 World Cup 2021 league game

India defeated Namibia by nine wickets in an inconsequential final league game at the Dubai International Stadium after going out of contention for the semifinals.

India defeated Namibia by 9 wickets in their final T20 World Cup 2021 league match

Rohit Sharma will take over the reins of the T20I team with Rahul Dravid already appointed as the new head coach of Team India. Sharma and Dravid's first assignment will be the T20I series against visiting New Zealand later this month.

