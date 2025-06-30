Virat Kohli's nephew, legendary opener's sons selected for Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 auction: Reports

Virat Kohli's nephew Aryaveer Kohli, along with Virender Sehwag's sons Aryavir Sehwag and Vedant Sehwag, reportedly feature among the shortlisted players for the upcoming Delhi Premier League auction. The auction is set to take place on Saturday, July 5.

As per a report from The Times of India, the two youngsters are part of the initial draft of the shortlisted players for the second season of the T20 tournament.

Kohli's nephew is a leg spin bowler and has been included in Category C. The same report suggests that the 15-year-old Aryaveer trains under Rajkumar Sharma, Kohli's childhood coach.

Sehwag's sons Aryavir (17) and Vedant (15) are in Category B. While Aryavir has played for the Delhi U19 team, Vedant has played U16 cricket for the side as an off-spinner.

It is worth mentioning that Sehwag was the brand ambassador of the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League in 2024. Meanwhile, two new teams, Outer Delhi and New Delhi, have been inducted into the competition.

East Delhi Riders were crowned the winners of the Delhi Premier League in 2024. They secured a three-run win over South Delhi Superstarz in the final.

Delhi Premier League stars Priyansh Arya and Digvesh Rathi delivered impactful performances in IPL 2025

The likes of Priyansh Arya and Digvesh Rathi performed admirably in the inaugural Delhi Premier League season. Following the tournament, Arya was roped in by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹3.80 crore at the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

Playing for South Delhi Superstarz, the left-handed batter made a name for himself by striking six sixes in an over during the Delhi-based tournament. He was the highest run-getter of the season, amassing 608 runs across 10 matches.

Arya did a commendable job for PBKS as well. He dazzled the viewers with a stunning 103-run knock off 42 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The southpaw finished with 475 runs from 17 matches.

Mystery spinner Digvesh Rathi, who was also part of South Delhi Superstarz, was signed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at ₹30 lakh. He was the team's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025, bagging 14 scalps across 13 innings.

