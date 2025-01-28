Virat Kohli’s Porsche car number goes viral ahead of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match

Team India's senior batter Virat Kohli trained with the Delhi team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, January 28, ahead of his Ranji Trophy 2024-25 comeback. The 36-year-old arrived at the venue in a black-colored Porsche Cayenne SUV.

The number plate of Kohli's luxury car caught the attention of many fans. The vehicle's registration plate read 'HR 26 EX 0018', which represents the star cricketer's jersey number 18.

It is worth mentioning that most vehicles in Kohli's garage have an 18-connection. While many of his cars have the registration number '0018', he has also opted for the number '1818', as seen on his Land Rover Range Rover Vogue and Bentley Flying Spur.

Here's a video of Kohli arriving at the Arun Jaitley stadium:

Virat Kohli last played a Ranji Trophy match in November 2012. He registered scores of 14 and 43 against Uttar Pradesh. Delhi suffered a six-wicket defeat in the encounter. He is now set to make a return to the red-ball domestic tournament after over 12 years.

The right-handed batter was expected to play in Delhi's recently concluded Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Saurashtra. He could not partake in the fixture due to a neck sprain.

Virat Kohli will play under LSG batter's captaincy in Delhi's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways

Delhi's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways will be their final group-stage match of the season. Virat Kohli will play under the captaincy of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni.

According to a report by TOI, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) offered Kohli captaincy for the encounter. However, the former India skipper declined the chance and Badoni will continue leading the side.

Delhi suffered a 10-wicket loss against Saurashtra in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy 2024-25 round. Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant's return was a big talking point but the southpaw had a forgettable outing with the bat, finishing with scores of 1 and 17.

While Kohli will be seen in action for Delhi against Saurashtra, Pant won't feature in the match as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly asked the southpaw to rest ahead of the crucial 2025 Champions Trophy.

The Delhi vs Railways match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, January 30. With 14 points from six matches, Delhi are placed sixth in the Group D standings.

