Virat Kohli's record against New Zealand in ODIs: Stats, highest score, list of hundreds

Team India batter Virat Kohli could hold the key to his team’s batting fortunes in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The 35-year-old has been in brilliant form with the willow and is among the prime reasons why the Men in Blue are still undefeated in the competition.

Kohli is the leading run-getter in the 2023 World Cup heading into the knockouts. In nine innings, he has scored 594 runs at an average of 99 and a strike rate of 88.52, with two hundreds and five fifties. He is one short of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI tons and becoming the first batter to smash 50 one-day hundreds.

Looking at his performance against New Zealand in ODIs, he has featured in 30 matches, scoring 1528 runs at an average of 56.59, with five hundreds. Kohli’s best of 154* against the Kiwis came in Mohali in 2016. He hit 16 fours and a six in his 134-ball knock as India chased 286 with seven wickets in hand.

The former India captain’s other ODI tons against New Zealand are - 105 in Guwahati (November 2010), 123 in Napier (January 2014), 121 in Mumbai (October 2017), and 113 in Kanpur (October 2017).

Kohli’s other significant scores against the Blackcaps in the one-day format include 64 in Jaipur (December 2010), 63* in Vadodara (December 2010), 78 in Hamilton (January 2014), 82 in Wellington (January 2014), 85* in Dharamsala (October 2016), and 60 in Mount Maunganui (January 2019).

Virat Kohli's record against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup

If we look at Virat Kohli’s record against New Zealand in the ODI World Cup, he has played two matches and has scored 96 runs at an average of 48.

The experienced batter was dismissed for one in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup in Manchester. He was trapped leg before by left-arm seamer Trent Boult. The Men in Blue went on to lose the knockout match by 18 runs, failing to chase a target of 240.

When India and New Zealand met in Dharamsala in the league stage of the ongoing ODI World Cup, Kohli starred in the Men in Blue’s chase of 274, top-scoring with 95 off 104 balls. He struck eight fours and two sixes as the hosts chased down the target in 48 overs, with four wickets in hand.