Virat Kohli's slowest Test 50: How many balls did Kohli take to reach his slowest half-century in Tests?

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli returned to the playing XI for the third Test match against South Africa. On his return, the skipper scored a fine half-century for the visitors in conditions that are tough to bat in.

Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier and Marco Jansen dominated the Indian batters in the overcast conditions at Newlands. However, Kohli has held one end since arriving in the middle during the 13th over.

So far, Kohli has scored 69 runs off 174 deliveries, smashing 11 fours and a six. The right-handed batter has a career strike rate of 56 in Test cricket. In the first innings against South Africa, though, he has batted at a strike rate of less than 40.

Slowest Test fifties for Virat Kohli
171 balls v England at Nagpur, 2012
159 balls v SA at Cape Town, 2022

Kohli took 159 deliveries to record his maiden half-century in 2022. Fans should note that this is his second-slowest fifty in his Test career. Kohli's slowest half-century came against England at the VCA Stadium back in 2012. Playing in Nagpur, Kohli scored 50 off 171 balls and ended the innings with a score of 103 (295).

It will be interesting to see if Kohli can score a century in the first innings against South Africa at Newlands.

Shardul Thakur has joined Virat Kohli in the middle after Marco Jansen's twin strike

Marco Jansen dismissed Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin in quick succession.

As mentioned above, the South African fast bowlers have performed well in Cape Town so far. Marco Jansen has been the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/50 in 15 overs. Jansen took the wickets of Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin and reduced India to 175/6.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur has joined Kohli in the middle as the two Indian batters aim to take the total past 200. You can follow the live scorecard of the India vs. South Africa Cape Town Test right here.

