Virat Kohli shares a warm hug with Kane Williamson after IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 clash [Watch]

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli shared a warm hug with his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson as both sides shook hands following the Champions Trophy 2025 clash on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. A video of the same has surfaced on social media as both were all smiles.

Playing his landmark 300th ODI, Kohli could not live up to expectations as Glenn Phillips' outstanding catch at backward point saw him dismissed for 11. Williamson, meanwhile, stood between Team India and victory for a long time but eventually fell for a valiant 81 as New Zealand lost by 44 runs in pursuit of 250 on a tricky Dubai surface.

Below is the video of the warm hug between the two veteran batters:

Kohli, 36, was also electric on the field and had fun with his usual antics. Team India registered a commanding win as they topped the group stage with three consecutive victories. They will play Australia, led by Steve Smith, in the first semi-final on March 4 in Dubai.

Kane Williamson finds some form ahead of New Zealand's semi-final

Kane Williamson. (Image Credits: Getty)

Despite the Black Caps' struggles against spin, the former captain's runs will be a major positive for them heading to the semi-final. The 34-year-old had collectively scored only six runs in the previous two matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan in this eight-team tournament. However, a defiant 81 against a strong Indian bowling unit will keep him in good stead ahead of facing South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 5.

The Kiwis had beaten the Proteas convincingly in the tri-series involving Pakistan that preceded the Champions Trophy. Nevertheless, South Africa are coming off comprehensive victories over Afghanistan and England that led them to the top of Group B.

New Zealand won the toss on Sunday, and Matt Henry's fifer restricted India to 249/9. However, they lost nine wickets to spin, with Varun Chakaravarthy taking a fifer of his own to consign them to a defeat.

