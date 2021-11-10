Virat Kohli slips 4 spots, Rahul and Rohit rise in latest ICC T20I rankings

The T20 World Cup league stage brought massive movement to the latest ICC men's T20I rankings.

Virat Kohli has slipped four spots to now sit at no.8 in the batting rankings. The 33-year-old scored 68 runs from three innings in the tournament. He looked to be in decent touch in the first three league games, but didn't get to bat in the last two.

Meanwhile, India's new T20I captain and vice-captain pair Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul gained big in the charts. Rahul, who was India's top scorer (194 runs) at the World Cup, entered the top-five after jumping three spots. Rohit also skipped two spots to sit in the 15th spot, courtesy of his 174-run campaign.

South Africa's brilliant middle-order duo Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen also made their mark in the ICC T20 rankings. While Markram is now ranked as the third-best batter, Van der Dussen, who leaped six spots, is ranked 10th.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and England top-order batter Dawid Malan continued their domination in the ICC rankings, retaining their spots in the top-two. Australian captain Aaron Finch and Azam's opening partner Mohammad Rizwan, though, plummeted one spot each to now sit in the fourth and sixth ranks respectively.

Australians gain in ICC T20 rankings for all-rounders and bowlers

Australia have been one of the best sides in the T20 World Cup so far. And in testimony to those who have contributed the most to this success, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh shone brightly in the latest ICC T20 rankings.

Leg-spinner Zampa replaced Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the bowlers' chart to enter the top-5 which, intriguingly, now includes only leg-spinners.

Hazlewood, who has been a revelation in T20 cricket in the past year, was rewarded for his consistency as well. The pacer skipped eight bowlers to perch at No.8 in the ICC rankings for bowlers.

In the all-rounders' charts, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga entered top-three, followed by Maxwell jumping three positions to sit in fourth. Markram, who bowled his handy off-spinners in the powerplay for South Africa in the World Cup, leaped a whopping seven spots too; he now sits in seventh. Marsh also skipped five spots to settle for fifth in the ICC rankings.

