Virat Kohli smashes 45th ODI ton; India post mammoth 373-7 against Sri Lanka in Guwahati

Virat Kohli notched up his 45th one-day hundred as Team India posted an imposing 373-7 in the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday (January 10).

Sent into bat after losing the toss, the hosts dominated the Lankan bowlers. Openers Rohit Sharma (83 off 67) and Shubman Gill (70 off 60) added 143 for the first wicket in just under 20 overs. Kohli (113 off 87) then made Sri Lanka pay for dropping him on 52 - a straightforward caught behind chance off Kasun Rajitha, which Kusal Mendis failed to grab.

Having eased into the 40s without much trouble, Kohli reached his half-century in style, skipping down the track to Dhananjaya de Silva and launching him for a flat six. After being dropped by Mendis, he added insult to injury, smashing Rajitha for consecutive fours. KL Rahul played some fine strokes in his 39 before being bowled round the legs off Rajitha’s bowling

By now, though, Kohli had taken complete control of proceedings. He had more luck in the 80s as Dasun Shanuka dropped a simple chance at extra cover, Rajitha again being the unlucky bowler. Kohli moved to 99 by whacking a full toss from the pacer wide of long-on for four. The next ball, he drove a slower ball to long-off for a single to bring up three figures.

It was Rajitha who eventually dismissed Kohli in the penultimate over as the batter miscued a slog. Mendis held on to the skier this time. Sri Lanka did well to concede only 79 runs in the last ten overs, but Team India had notched up a massive score.

Rohit and Gill lay perfect platform for Kohli

At the start of the Indian innings, both Rohit and Gill looked in cracking form. In the seventh over, Rohit took on Rajitha and slammed him for two sixes and a four. India reached an impressive 75-0 after ten overs.

Rohit had a lucky escape against Wanindu Hasaranga in the 11th over. He went down the track and was beaten in the air. The Indian captain was struck on the back pad. Sri Lanka went for a review, and the ball was clipping top of leg, but Rohit survived on umpire’s call. He went on to reach his fifty by sweeping the Lankan leg-spinner for four.

After the partnership crossed the 100-run mark, Gill also survived a close decision, thanks to umpire’s call. The young opener tried to defend a tossed-up delivery from Dunith Wellalage. Ball tracking showed the ball hitting the pad before bat, but Gill was saved, as impact was umpire’s call. He too went on to reach his half-century with a single off Shanaka.

The opener slammed three successive fours in the 19th over bowled by Wellalage, which ended with Rohit lofting the last ball over the bowler’s head for a maximum. The fine partnership ended when Gill was trapped lbw by Shanaka as he looked to play across the line to a length delivery that tailed in a bit.

Rohit was looking good for three figures, but it wasn’t to be. Having reached 83 without much trouble, he dragged a length delivery from Dilshan Madushanka back onto his stumps, attempting a lazy waft.

Shreyas Iyer perished for a swift 28 off 24, but Kohli ensured that India capitalised on the great start provided by the openers.

