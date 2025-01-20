Virat Kohli again spotted getting on a boat at Gateway of India ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs [Watch]

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli was again spotted on a boat at Gateway of India. On Monday, January 20, the former skipper was spotted at Gateway of India jetty in Mumbai.

In a video posted on social media, Kohli can be seen getting down the steps of the jetty and getting on a boat. The right-handed batter, wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, was surrounded by personal security.

Watch the video of Virat getting on a boat at Gateway of India again here -

This is not the first time the former Indian captain has been spotted at Gateway of India in Mumbai. Virat Kohli has recently been spotted multiple times at the place, going to and returning from his Alibaugh house.

He was also spotted with his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma recently while heading to their Alibaugh house. Kohli will next be seen in action for India during the upcoming home ODI series against England, beginning on February 6.

Spotlight on Virat Kohli during England ODI series

Virat Kohli, named in Delhi's squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy fixture, will not participate due to neck stiffness. He has been under fire after the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

The right-handed batter scored just 190 runs from five Tests and did not have a great series. He scored an unbeaten hundred in the first Test in Perth but managed only 90 runs from the remaining four Tests.

As he will not feature for Delhi in their Ranji Trophy fixture, Kohli will next be seen in action only during the ODI series against England. The focus will be on him along with some other senior Indian cricketers.

Although a different format, he will be under pressure to perform in the ODI series. It will be crucial for the Men in Blue that the 36-year-old gets some runs under his belt as this is the only series for him before the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Therefore, it will be important for him to perform in the three-match ODI series and regain his confidence ahead of a major ICC event.

