Virat Kohli spotted running after recovering from sore knee during practice ahead of 2nd ODI against England 2025 [Watch] 

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was spotted running without knee strapping on Saturday, February 8, as he gears up to return to action in the second ODI of the three-match series against England. The match will take place at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.

The Delhi-born cricketer missed the first ODI in Nagpur on February 6 due to swelling in his right knee. However, the right-handed batter has fully recovered and is ready to feature in the second ODI, having been seen running during Saturday's practice session.

Fans can watch the video here:

Meanwhile, India's batting coach Shitanshu Kotak also confirmed Kohli's inclusion in the second ODI during the pre-match press conference, stating [as quoted by PTI]:

“Virat Kohli is fit to play second ODI against England on Sunday.”

India won the first ODI against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. Batting first, England were bowled out for 248, with skipper Jos Buttler top-scoring with 52. For the hosts, Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Harshit Rana each took three wickets.

In response, fifties from Shubman Gill (87), Shreyas Iyer (59), and Axar Patel (52) guided the hosts to a four-wicket victory, giving them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Virat Kohli is just 94 runs away from completing 14,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli has enjoyed a remarkable ODI career, scoring 13,906 runs in 295 matches at an average of 58.18 and a strike rate of 93.54. He is just 94 runs shy of reaching 14,000 runs in the format. The right-handed batter has also notched up 72 fifties and 50 centuries.

Meanwhile, the veteran batter boasts an impressive record against England in ODIs, having scored 1,340 runs in 36 matches at an average of 41.87, including nine fifties and three centuries. Kohli will be looking to gain valuable game time in the remaining two matches ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19.

