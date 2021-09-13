Virat Kohli to step down from limited-overs captaincy after T20 World Cup - Reports 

Current India captain Virat Kohli will reportedly step down from his responsibilities in white-ball cricket to focus on his batting. He is said to be open to sharing the captaincy load with vice-captain Rohit Sharma following the culmination of the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Tough situations build strong people. Onto the next one. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/fJx8A240MS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 6, 2021

One of the glaring narratives surrounding Kohli's poor patch with the bat is attributed to the pressure he has as captain. Kohli apparently realizes this himself, and is open to backing down from the captaincy role to focus more on his batting. The Times of India quoted sources as saying:

“Virat himself will make the announcement. He is of the view that he needs to concentrate on his batting and go back to becoming what he’s always been — the best batsman in the world.”

Kohli realizes that the country needs him in prime form with them tackling two World Cups in the coming years of 2022 and 2023 and is prioritizing that ahead of keeping his captaincy in all three formats.

"Virat is also the first to realise that his overall responsibilities as captain across formats are taking a toll on his batting. He needs that space and freshness because he has a lot more to offer. If Rohit takes over as whiteball captain, Virat can continue leading India’s red-ball aspirations and work on his T20 and One-day batting. He’s just 32 and given his fitness, he will easily play top cricket for another five to six years at least.”

Virat Kohli took over the white-ball cricket captaincy from MS Dhoni after the latter chose to step down in 2017. The skipper has found tremendous success as a leader but the absence of a major ICC trophy remains a glaring void.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are on the same page with the decision

Talks of sharing the captaincy across formats began after India's triumph in Australia earlier this year. Sources claim that the impending change will be a win-win situation for the Indian team.

“If he had to ever take over as white-ball captain, that time is now. And it’s going to be a win-win for the Indian team because the two senior cricketers are so well in tune with each other,” said a source.

Rohit Sharma has led India on occasions where Virat Kohli has been rested. He boasts an impressive captaincy record and has often rested his case on the limited opportunities he has availed. India secured the 2018 Asia Cup under his captaincy as well.

