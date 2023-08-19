Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are two best players across all formats in world cricket: Greg Chappell

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell believes Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are the best of their generation when it comes to being consistent across all formats of the game.

With the 2023 ODI World Cup set to be played in India, Chappell feels it will be hard to look past Kohli as the potential standout player. However, the former cricketer also shed light on how hard Smith had worked to become a good batter in ODI cricket as well.

Here's what Chappell told RevSporz about Kohli and Smith:

"Virat Kohli is hard to go past in a home World Cup. Steve Smith has had a bit of a renewal in his batting. He has changed a few things and if anything it has boosted his powers. I think they are the two best players across all formats in world cricket at the moment. Every player in the team of the tournament is a good player. But those too are special players."

Home support will lift Team India: Greg Chappell

Greg Chappell also opined that the massive Indian crowds will get behind the Men in Blue and play their role in the upcoming ODI World Cup. He explained how opposition teams too sometimes get a bit demotivated by the volume of support that the home team gets.

On this, Chappell stated:

"Home support is pretty crucial. The energy that the players can pick up from the crowd and the negative energy that the visiting teams can pick up from the huge crowds is a big factor. I have no doubt that the big crowds that turn up for these matches will lift that Indian team regularly and it may well be the difference."

India have come close to winning ICC tournaments over the past few years and the home support could just be what takes them over the line this time.