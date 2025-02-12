Virat Kohli survives despite a terrible mix-up with Shubman Gill in IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Team India ace batter Virat Kohli got a major reprieve following a mix-up with Shubman Gill during the third ODI against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. The former skipper was interested in a quick single but was sent back just in time by his batting partner during the seventh over of the first innings.

Kohli joined Gill out in the middle after Rohit Sharma's dismissal in the second over. Since then, the pair negotiated the new ball charge by Saqib Mahmood and Mark Wood to set up a small foundation in the powerplay. They notched boundaries at regular intervals and rotated the strike to build a partnership.

In the first ball of the seventh over, Kohli charged down to tap the ball straight down the ground off Saqib Mahmood's bowling. Already well down the track, he made the most of the momentum by charging for a single. Though Gill was watching the ball, he was aware of Kohli sprinting for a quick run, and instantly made the call to send him back.

Kohli was quick to make his way back to his end after Gill's firm call. The fielder swooped in well from mid-on to collect the ball but put in a weak throw, which reached the wicketkeeper's gloves just as the batter crossed the crease. Phil Salt attempted the run-out, but replays showed that Kohli was well inside the line. A direct hit would have spelled trouble, but that was not to be fortunately for the ace batter.

Have a look at the tense moment right here:

The pair shared a laugh after evading disaster and had a brief chat in the middle to address the situation.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill putting on a promising partnership for the second wicket

The top-order pair of Kohli and Gill survived the rest of the first powerplay to post 52 runs. They have a crucial role in setting a foundation for the middle-order to thrive on as the innings progresses. After faring well against the pacers, the duo's next challenge comes in front of spin. Off-spinner Joe Root has already been brought into the attack, with Adil Rashid's introduction also inevitable in the coming overs.

As of writing, Team India are placed at 62/1 after 11 overs. Kohli is batting on 26 runs off 30 deliveries, while Gill has scored 29 runs off 34 deliveries so far.

