Virat Kohli sustains knee injury in practice ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy final: Reports

Team India senior batter Virat Kohli has reportedly sustained a knee injury ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. As per a report in Pakistan's Geo TV, the 36-year-old struck by a fast bowler's delivery during a practice session after which he stopped training immediately.

The report added that the team physio attended to Kohli, applied a spray and also wrapped the injured area with a bandage. The veteran cricketer reportedly did not resume batting after being hit in the nets. The report, however, quoted the Indian coaching staff as saying that the injury is not serious, and that he is expected to be fit for the final.

India will take on New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 9. The Men in Blue beat Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal in the Dubai. On the other hand, the Kiwis got the better of South Africa by 50 runs in the second semifinal in Lahore.

Kohli is India's leading run-getter in the Champions Trophy. In four innings, he has scored 217 runs at an average of 72.33 and a strike rate of 83.14. The 36-year-old hit an unbeaten 100 off 111 balls against Pakistan and contributed 84 off 98 against Australia in the first semifinal.

"I am really hopeful that Virat Kohli will continue his form" - Childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has expressed confidence that the batter will continue his good form in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand as well. He stated that if Kohli plays well, India will win the final.

"I am really hopeful that Virat Kohli will continue his form and the way he is playing. If he continues to play like this, then India will definitely win this game," Sharma told ANI.

Speaking about India's chances in the final against the Kiwis, he said:

"It is a big match. The way India is playing in this tournament, I hope they will perform and win the final match. So far, India has won all the matches, and everyone is contributing. They are playing like a good team, so I am very confident that the team will win the title."

Team India beat New Zealand by 44 runs when the teams met in the group stage of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on March 2.

