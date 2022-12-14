Virat Kohli sweats it out in the nets during tea after falling cheaply on Day 1 of IND vs BAN 1st Test

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli failed to get going on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday, December 14.

Kohli managed to score just one run off five balls before being trapped leg-before by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam in the 20th over of India's 1st innings. Following the early dismissal, the right-handed batter was spotted practicing in the nets during the tea break.

In a picture shared by a fan on Twitter, Kohli can be seen batting against India's left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar at the break.

#ViratKohli Virat Kohli had a net session during the tea break, practiced against the left arm spin of Saurabh Kumar. That’s the passion you need when you are not satisfied with our own performance Virat Kohli had a net session during the tea break, practiced against the left arm spin of Saurabh Kumar. That’s the passion you need when you are not satisfied with our own performance#ViratKohli https://t.co/ezAOrEaPF2

Spin has been the cause of Kohli's undoing on several occasions in the past year or so. The veteran batter tried to counter Taijul's delivery by going on the back foot in the ongoing Test. However, the ball turned sharply and crashed onto his back leg.

While Kohli decided to go upstairs by opting for a review after a brief chat with non-striker Cheteshwar Pujara, he had to make the long walk back as the ball tracking showed three reds.

Virat Kohli's last Test century came on November 22 in 2019

Virat Kohli last crossed the 100-run mark in Test cricket back in November of 2019. He is yet to score a century in the format since his 139-run knock against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in a pink ball encounter.

The 34-year-old had been under the scanner for his prolonged lean patch. However, he silenced his critics with his scintillating performances at the Asia Cup 2022 and the ensuing T20 World Cup 2022.

Kohli slammed his much-awaited 71st century at the continental event against Afghanistan, scoring an unbeaten 122. He also ended his ODI century drought in the final fixture of the series against Bangladesh with a stunning 113-run knock.

#CricketTwitter #viratkohli Virat Kohli has a chance to become one of the few players to score a century in all three international formats in a year Virat Kohli has a chance to become one of the few players to score a century in all three international formats in a year 🔥🏏#CricketTwitter #viratkohli https://t.co/1nnneK3Lvp

Virat Kohli will be hoping to bounce back during India's second essay in the ongoing Test against Bangladesh

